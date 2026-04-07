Bengaluru corporations get ready for national census

Of the total honorarium, Rs 9,000 will be for houselisting preparation and Rs 16,000 for census operations apart from training allowance of Rs 400 per day, he said.

In Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC), its commissioner Dr Rajendra K V visited training centres and reviewed the process. At Government Boys’ Pre-University College in Malleswaram division, he sat along with the enumerators and supervisors during the training session and observed the procedures in detail. He also gathered information regarding the quality of training and implementation of the procedures.

Addressing the participants, Rajendra said the census is a nationally significant programme and emphasised that every enumerator must perform their duties with utmost responsibility, dedication and accuracy. He particularly stressed the importance of using digital methods, ensuring data accuracy and maintaining timelines.

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan too visited training centres at Chamrajapet and Jayanagar.