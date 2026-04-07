Bengaluru corporations get ready for national census

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the National Census-2027 (houselisting and housing census), set to be held from April 16 to May 15, Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has appointed 4,678 enumerators and 798 supervisors, who will be paid an honorarium of Rs 25,000 each.
BSCC Commissioner K N Ramesh, who is also principal census officer, on Monday inspected the ongoing training sessions for enumerators and supervisors at the Oxford Engineering Training Centre in Garvebhavi Palya. He said training is being conducted at 16 centres from Monday to Wednesday.
Of the total honorarium, Rs 9,000 will be for houselisting preparation and Rs 16,000 for census operations apart from training allowance of Rs 400 per day, he said.
In Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC), its commissioner Dr Rajendra K V visited training centres and reviewed the process. At Government Boys’ Pre-University College in Malleswaram division, he sat along with the enumerators and supervisors during the training session and observed the procedures in detail. He also gathered information regarding the quality of training and implementation of the procedures.
Addressing the participants, Rajendra said the census is a nationally significant programme and emphasised that every enumerator must perform their duties with utmost responsibility, dedication and accuracy. He particularly stressed the importance of using digital methods, ensuring data accuracy and maintaining timelines.
Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan too visited training centres at Chamrajapet and Jayanagar.