BWSSB offers OTS for water bills dues

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is offering a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for three months to recover outstanding water bills of Rs 851.33 crore. Board Chairman Ram Prashat Manohar said OTS notices will be issued along with the current water bills.

Out of the approximately 11 lakh water connections under BWSSB, 5.11 lakh consumers currently have outstanding bills, he noted.

According to the data, from February-end, the total arrears amount to Rs 851.33 crore, which comprises principal amount of Rs 539.43 crore and accumulated interest of Rs 311.90 crore.

To simplify the clearance of these dues, the OTS scheme is being implemented from April to June. “Consumers eligible for the OTS scheme will be provided with comprehensive information along with this month’s water bill.

A separate letter detailing the outstanding principal, the exact interest amount being waived, the final payable sum, payment methods and the scheme’s criteria will be attached with the bill,” Manohar said. The chairman appealed to the consumers with long-pending water bills to make the most from this opportunity.