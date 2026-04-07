Cases filed against black marketing of LPG cylinders

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that the State is taking action and booking cases against those indulging in black-marketing of LPG cylinders.

He said Union government failed to supply a minimum quantity of cylinders to Karnataka, but they were supplied to some BJP ruled states. Parameshwar claimed, “We are aware that due to the ongoing conflict, we are facing shortage of LPG cylinders. But Central government has not supplied minimum supply.”

On opposition for Hindi, Parameshwara said this is not new. “For non Hindi speaking states, specially the Southern, there has been confusion over this for many years and this needs to be ended. The regional language needs to be prioritised.” he said.