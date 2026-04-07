GBA chief to five corporations: Buy one pothole sealing machine each

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to buy one pothole sealing machine for each corporation in the GBA area.
Addressing a coordination meeting held with various departments under the GBA on Monday, he directed all five municipal corporations to buy one pothole sealing machine each and immediately carry out repair work in areas where various departments have not restored dug-up roads.
“Necessary permission should be obtained through MARCCS software to cut roads for various works in the city, and if the road is not repaired after work is completed, the corporation itself should take up repair work and recover its cost from the organisations concerned,” he said.
Applications submitted by Gas Authority Of India Limited (GAIL) to cut roads should be approved immediately, he said. After granting permission, officials should monitor work to ensure it is completed quickly and the cut sections of roads are restored by the company.
With pre-monsoon rains set to begin soon, proper dredging work should be carried out in rajakaluve and roadside shoulder drains, to ensure water does not stagnate during the monsoon. As works of various departments, including the tunnel road, underpass, Metro and Suburban Rail are under way at Hebbal Junction, he instructed the departments concerned to jointly inspect the site and prepare a comprehensive map before organizing a meeting.
BDA Commissioner Manivannan, Municipal Commissioners Rajendra Cholan, Pommala Sunil Kumar, Ramesh DS, Dr Rajendra KV and others were present.