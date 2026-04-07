GBA chief to five corporations: Buy one pothole sealing machine each

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to buy one pothole sealing machine for each corporation in the GBA area.

Addressing a coordination meeting held with various departments under the GBA on Monday, he directed all five municipal corporations to buy one pothole sealing machine each and immediately carry out repair work in areas where various departments have not restored dug-up roads.

“Necessary permission should be obtained through MARCCS software to cut roads for various works in the city, and if the road is not repaired after work is completed, the corporation itself should take up repair work and recover its cost from the organisations concerned,” he said.