Karnataka auto drivers say petrol conversion unviable

BENGALURU: Autorickshaw drivers in the city have expressed concerns over suggestions to switch from LPG to petrol, stating that the conversion is economically unfeasible and could severely impact their livelihoods.

The concerns follow a recent advisory from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, which noted that nearly 70% of autorickshaws are equipped with dual-fuel capability and suggested a temporary switch to petrol amid ongoing LPG supply constraints.

Drivers estimate that converting LPG-run autos to petrol would cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, involving engine modifications and installation of a petrol tank. Despite this investment, they say the mileage drops sharply to less than 10 km per litre compared to 20-25 km per litre on LPG, significantly reducing daily earnings.

Chandre Gowda, an auto driver, said the falling mileage combined with prices of petrol and LPG almost on par would lead to heavy losses. “We will not be able to sustain operations at current fares,” he said, adding that recent increases in fitness certificate (FC) charges have already strained their finances. He noted that support from the state government could ease the burden.

Another driver, Vasudeven, echoed similar concerns, stating that most drivers rely on daily earnings and lack the financial capacity to invest in costly modifications, noting that the initial reason to adapt to LPG was the cost advantage.