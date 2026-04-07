Karnataka HC refuses to quash crime filed by Korean woman against airport staffer

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the court asked the counsel for the accused, orally, that she is a woman of another nation and she has narrated what all you did. Why did you take her to a gent’s toilet?

The court also pointed out that the complaint shows that the accused, who is an airport staff of a private firm took the Korean woman to the washroom, made her stand in ‘T’ position there and touched her inappropriately without her consent. What kind of officer are you? And the justification is that there was someone else in the ladies’ washroom. Should you be spared?, the court orally observed before dismissing the petition.