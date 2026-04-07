Muniyappa blames Centre for fuel shortage, seeks urgent intervention

BENGALURU: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa on Monday pointed fingers at the Centre for the ongoing fuel and gas supply crisis in the state, accusing it of failing to take timely measures amid global disruptions.
In a statement, he said supply of LPG, commercial cylinders, CNG, petrol and diesel is entirely under the Union government’s jurisdiction through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the state has no direct role in regulating it. Muniyappa said the supply disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia has impacted Karnataka severely.
Auto drivers are facing shortages, hotels and food businesses are struggling due to lack of commercial gas, and households are finding it difficult to access cooking fuel. He alleged lack of coordination in fuel management at the Centre and raised concerns over unequal distribution among states, suggesting that Karnataka was not receiving its fair share. Urging immediate action, he called on the Centre to enhance supplies and ensure equitable allocation.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also written to the Union petroleum minister seeking intervention, he added.
Amid the LPG supply crisis affecting autorickshaws, the minister has written to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri seeking intervention to ensure that private auto LPG stations supply fuel at regulated prices, safeguarding drivers’ livelihoods and easing commuter hardship across the state.