Muniyappa blames Centre for fuel shortage, seeks urgent intervention

BENGALURU: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa on Monday pointed fingers at the Centre for the ongoing fuel and gas supply crisis in the state, accusing it of failing to take timely measures amid global disruptions.

In a statement, he said supply of LPG, commercial cylinders, CNG, petrol and diesel is entirely under the Union government’s jurisdiction through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the state has no direct role in regulating it. Muniyappa said the supply disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia has impacted Karnataka severely.