Treated water to fill eight lakes in Bengaluru South Corporation

BENGALURU: Eight lakes in Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) limits are set to be filled with treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) next month.

With this, Konanakunte, Chunchaghatta, Bandepalya, Pillaganahalli village and surrounding areas will see a boost in their groundwater levels.

According to Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers, the project involves connecting 8 to 6-inch pipes from different STPs to Chunchaghatta, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte, Kodichikkanahalli, Gottigere, Kammanahalli, Mangammanapalya and Somasundarapalya lakes, ensuring that these water bodies receive water throughout the year.

“There are 59 living lakes within the BSCC jurisdiction. Of these, 43 have been fully developed, nine partially and six lakes are yet to be developed. They too will be developed in phases. The corporation is coordinating with BWSSB to keep the lakes filled as it will recharge groundwater and ensure borewells in these areas run even during peak summer,” an engineer said.

Soon, treated water from the 5-million-litre-per-day capacity STP in Sarakki Layout will be pumped to Chunchaghatta, Ganapathipura and Konanakunte lakes. “The pipeline connecting these three lakes cost Rs 1.9 crore. The trial run is on. We are checking the supply in the morning and evening every day,” an official said.

Similarly, Kodichikkanahalli Lake will be filled with treated water from the 5-MLD STP at Chikkabegur. BWSSB has spent approximately Rs 50 lakh on the project. “In a week’s time, we will start pumping treated water,” said a senior engineer.