Two online betting rackets busted, seven booked in Karnataka

The preliminary probe revealed that the accused collected necessary documents from others to run their illegal operations and opened bank accounts in the names of different individuals. They then took money from unsuspecting participants both through online transactions and in cash, using it as stakes to conduct online betting and gambling. It was also found that they were operating through various online platforms such as Lotus, Kingexchange365, Tigerexch365, KAbook, REDDYAnna, and other similar applications.

A senior police officer said the accused were running an organised betting racket, and efforts are under way to identify them and other associates involved, including those who created the betting applications and provided IDs and passwords for operating them.

In another case, filed by Inspector Shanmugham M of the Special Enquiry Cell, it was stated that the accused, Snehil, Mahesh, Nimay, and Kishor,were also running an organised cricket betting racket and cheating the public.