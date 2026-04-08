11 arrested for black marketing IPL tickets in Bengaluru, seizes 28 tickets

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), posing as decoy buyers, arrested 11 people for allegedly selling IPL tickets in the black market. They recovered 28 tickets and eight mobile phones worth about Rs 4.53 lakh.

Tickets for IPL matches in Bengaluru were being sold only online. The accused allegedly purchased tickets through official platforms and resold them at inflated prices via various mobile applications. Acting on specific information, CCB officials laid a trap and arrested the suspects.

The Special Enquiry Squad of the CCB carried out the operation on Sunday during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Cases were registered within the limits of Cubbon Park and Chamarajpet police stations. In total, seven cases were booked and 11 people apprehended.

Within Cubbon Park police limits, 10 people were caught for black market tickets. Police recovered seven mobile phones, 18 IPL tickets of various denominations, and WhatsApp screenshot printouts from them. Six cases were registered in this connection.

In the Chamarajpet police limits, one person was arrested. Police recovered one mobile phone, 10 IPL tickets, and WhatsApp screenshot printouts allegedly used for online ticket sales. One case has been registered.