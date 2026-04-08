150 Nimhans staff drafted for Census 2027 training, institute flags impact on essential healthcare services

BENGALURU: In preparation for the Census 2027, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) reportedly drafted 150 support staff from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences for ongoing three-day training till April 8, sources told TNIE.

“Around 70 to 80 per cent of Nimhans support staff, which includes junior scientific officers, clerical, technical and engineering maintenance staff and director’s secretariat etc. have been taken for census training for three days There is, however, no confirmation whether they will be deployed for census duty,” added sources.

“Nimhans has written to the chief secretary and GBA commissioner not to put them on census duty as the institute comes under essential services and it will be very difficult to spare them for a month or two. It will gravely impact the institute’s operations, which on a daily average records a footfall of around 2,000 patients,” said sources.

The large scale house-to-house listing will be conducted between April 16 and May 15, covering every household. The GBA has deployed 4,678 enumerators and 798 supervisors. The training sessions are being held at 16 designated centres. It is mandatory for all assigned staff to attend these sessions without fail. The first phase of the census, including house listing and housing census, began on April 1 and will continue up to September.