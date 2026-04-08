Engineering student found dead near hostel in Bengaluru, father alleges murder

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old engineering student was found dead near his hostel building in Govindapura under the Yelahanka New Town police limits on Tuesday. It is alleged that he jumped from the ninth floor of the hostel building. But his father claimed it was a murder.

The deceased, Lakshy Mishra, was a second-year IT student at Manipal Academy of Higher Education. From Ranchi, Jharkhand, he was staying at the college hostel.

Mishra’s father, Anjani Kumar, a central government employee, said he received a call early Tuesday morning informing him that his son had jumped from the hostel building. About half-an-hour later, he received another call stating that his son had died.

He said that after arriving in Bengaluru and examining the situation, he believed it was not a case of suicide but murder. He questioned how his son could have jumped from a small hostel room window. He added that the spot where his son fell had very little blood. “If someone falls from the ninth floor, the condition of the body and the amount of blood lost would be significant.

There was no reason for my son to take such an extreme step,” he said, alleging that the police were colluding with the college management. He added that he would file a complaint seeking a probe as his son has died under suspicious circumstances.

The Yelahanka New Town police said the incident is said to have occurred around 3 am on Tuesday, but they were informed hours later. A formal complaint is yet to be registered.