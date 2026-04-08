Five cows killed, three injured as fire from plywood shop spreads to cowshed in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli

BENGALURU: Five cows died and three more have sustained severe injuries after a fire at a plywood shop quickly spread to the adjacent cowshed on Shamanna Road in the DJ Halli police limits at around 1:45am on Tuesday.

The police said the fire started at the plywood shop that stocked furniture and wood, spreading rapidly and engulfing the surroundings. Of the 19 cows housed in the shed, five have died. Local residents, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued the remaining cows. The surviving injured animals are currently being treated. A goods vehicle, four two-wheelers and a few houses in the locality have also suffered damage in the blaze. The DJ Halli police have registered a case and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Srinivas, who owns the cows, said, “The condition of the cows has left us devastated.” His family have reared cattle for milk for nearly 25 years and it was their primary source of livelihood.