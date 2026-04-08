Lokayukta cops net 8 officials with Rs30cr DA

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed total disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 30.28 crore allegedly possessed by eight state government officials.

The sleuths conducted searches simultaneously at 35 places, including the residences and offices of the officials and the residences of their relatives in Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar and Kodagu.

Susheelamma HG, who has taken voluntary retirement from the post of accounts assistant attached to Nirmithi Kendra in Chitradurga allegedly possessed Rs 8.20 crore DA, which is the highest among the eight officials. She owned 13 residential sites, six houses, one commercial complex, 34 acres 2 guntas of agricultural land, besides acquiring gold worth Rs 28.58 lakh.

According to the official statement, total DA of Rs 3.27 crore acquired by GK Revan Kumar, Assistant Engineer, PWD Sub Division in Mysuru; Rs 3.78 crore by Ajaysing Bapursing Rajput, Assistant Executive Engineer, District Urban Development Cell in Belagavi; Rs 3.37 crore by Babu BN, Assistant Drug Controller, Mangaluru; Rs 3.88 crore by Shobha KR, District Officer, Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Welfare Corporation, Shivamogga; Rs 1.93 crore by Shivanna, Assistant Director, Fisheries Department, Ballari; Rs 3.42 crore by Suresh K L, who retired as Incharge Comptroller, Karnataka Veterinary Science and Fisheries University, Bidar and Rs 2.40 crore by LK Puttaswamy, Assistant Executive Engineer, Harangi Sub Division, Kushalnagar.