Over 2,500 girls vaccinated against HPV in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A total of 2,562 girls have received the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) till April 6, with officials stating that no adverse effects have been reported so far.

Cervical cancer, primarily caused by persistent HPV infection, remains a major public health concern. HPV spreads mainly through sexual contact, through poor personal hygiene, genital problems, sores and vaccination before exposure offers effective protection.

The authority said the World Health Organisation’s global strategy for cervical cancer elimination recommends vaccinating 90% of girls by the age of 14 by 2030. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare began providing the HPV vaccine free of cost from February 28. Under the GBA, vaccination for girls aged 14–15 has started across all government hospitals and health centres.

An e-certificate will be issued after vaccination. Parents can book appointments through the U-WIN portal. The GBA has set a target of vaccinating approximately 1,18,339 girls across 369 wards.

The vaccine is currently available at 146 cold-chain points, including Urban Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and government hospitals. Girls who have already been vaccinated in private hospitals will not be given a second dose under the programme, officials said.