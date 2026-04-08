The World According to Maps

In the book This Way Up, comedians and YouTube sensations Mark Cooper-Jones and Jay Foreman (popularly known as The Map Men) make geography joyful by pointing out cartographic blunders and misplaced borders. One of their recurring jokes is about world maps that forget to include New Zealand. Humour, however, is only the doorway. Behind it lies a profound truth: maps are among humanity’s most revealing creations. And some of the most compelling reflections on civilisation are found in books about maps.
Long before satellites and GPS, human beings scratched rivers and mountains onto cave walls. Over time, cartography became both science and storytelling. Few books capture this evolution as elegantly as Maps and Civilization: Cartography in Culture and Society by Norman JW Thrower. Thrower charts the intimate relationship between maps and history, and shows how civilisations reveal themselves in the way they draw their boundaries.
This theme is explored more provocatively in The Power of Maps by Denis Wood. Wood dismantles the illusion that maps are neutral. They are instruments of persuasion. Property lines, taxation districts, voting boundaries – they are cartographic decisions that shape reality.
In India, the story of mapping carries its own layered complexity. India Within The Ganges by Susan Gole examines how European cartographers gradually constructed their understanding of the subcontinent. The title refers to the old Latin phrase, India intra Gangem (India within the Ganges), used to distinguish familiar territories from lands beyond. Gole reveals how geography was entwined with trade, exploration and eventually the empire.
An outstanding volume that would enrich any collection is India Through Iconic Maps (Roli Books, 2025). With its top-class format and brilliant reproductions, the book contains over 250 maps, many unpublished thus far, that span 800 years of the subcontinent’s history. Old maps are coveted not just for their beauty but because they capture moments when knowledge shifted – when continents were renamed and coastlines clarified.
The Map Thief by Michael Blanding tells the gripping story of E Forbes Smiley III, a respected rare map dealer who stole priceless maps from libraries, including Yale, before his arrest in 2005. Maps inspire fiction, too. In The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd, a daughter discovers an unusual map among her deceased father’s belongings, setting off a journey through memory and danger. Here, the map becomes a metaphor, a reminder that geography is inseparable from identity.
Books about maps reveal what a culture knew, what it valued and what it ignored. Colonial maps inflated imperial power while shrinking indigenous presence. Early navigational charts privileged winds and trade routes over political borders. Every map answers an unspoken question: Who matters here?
One of the most intriguing modern creations I encountered was the Map of the Literature charting over 5,000 authors and books across time and geography. It shows how stories migrated across borders long before passports existed. Nations rise and recede; rivers endure. What appears permanent today may look provisional tomorrow. Maps freeze a moment of certainty, but time inevitably redraws the lines. In an age of GPS, the tactile engagement of unfolding a paper map, the act of orienting oneself, is slowly fading. Books about maps, however, remind us that navigation once required imagination. To read them is to read about humanity’s longing for orientation.
We seek to know where we stand, not only physically but also morally and culturally. Maps promise clarity. The best books about them remind us that clarity is always partial. In the end, maps do not simply chart land. They compress ambition, fear, conquest, curiosity and hope into lines and legends. And the writers who explore them help us see that every coordinate contains a story. We may no longer unfold paper maps at crossroads. But through these books, we unfold something far more enduring: the realisation that how we draw the world determines how we live in it.
(The writer’s views are personal)