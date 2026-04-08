The World According to Maps

In the book This Way Up, comedians and YouTube sensations Mark Cooper-Jones and Jay Foreman (popularly known as The Map Men) make geography joyful by pointing out cartographic blunders and misplaced borders. One of their recurring jokes is about world maps that forget to include New Zealand. Humour, however, is only the doorway. Behind it lies a profound truth: maps are among humanity’s most revealing creations. And some of the most compelling reflections on civilisation are found in books about maps.

Long before satellites and GPS, human beings scratched rivers and mountains onto cave walls. Over time, cartography became both science and storytelling. Few books capture this evolution as elegantly as Maps and Civilization: Cartography in Culture and Society by Norman JW Thrower. Thrower charts the intimate relationship between maps and history, and shows how civilisations reveal themselves in the way they draw their boundaries.

This theme is explored more provocatively in The Power of Maps by Denis Wood. Wood dismantles the illusion that maps are neutral. They are instruments of persuasion. Property lines, taxation districts, voting boundaries – they are cartographic decisions that shape reality.