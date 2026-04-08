Viral buzz ...what’s the fuss? B'lureans on Life of Puja controversy

When people hear ‘content creator’ or the internet slang ‘influencer’, what comes to mind says a lot about how we view the digital world. The internet today mirrors society itself, filled with all kinds of voices, backgrounds and identities. And yet, not all of them are received the same way – raising questions about who we choose to believe and follow. Recently, Life of Puja, run by Bengal-based homemaker Pujarini Pradhan, who has come a long way from a simple village homemaker to an unexpected star, has come under scrutiny over her authenticity, by an internet user accusing her of being an ‘industry plant’, sparking a wider conversation and being taken seriously online. It raises an important question – Are influencers obligated to be raw and honest on reels? Are audiences uncomfortable when a voice that doesn’t fit familiar, urban ideas of an ‘intellectual’ suddenly gains visibility? Does social media still demand that creators fit into neat, urban narratives to be believed?

CE captures what Bengalureans think!