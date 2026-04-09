2nd accused in Bidadi double murder case held

BENGALURU: Bidadi police have arrested a 29-year-old man, who was absconding for almost four years after the gruesome murder of a 65-year-old retired wing commander and his 60-year-old wife at their house in February 2022. The accused, Ravi Kumar Yadav, was arrested in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The main accused, Joginder Kumar Yadav, was arrested within six hours of the crime. Three years ago, when Bidadi police went to Bihar in search of Ravi Kumar Yadav, they were attacked and chased out of the village. He then escaped to Ahmedabad and worked in a chemical factory after changing his identity and getting a fake Aadhaar card.

On credible information, a police team arrested him in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon. The accused was brought to Bidadi on a transit warrant.

Retired Wing Commander Raghuram Rajan and his wife Asha Rajan were murdered around 2 am on February 8, 2022, by Joginder Kumar Yadav, 21, and his cousin Ravi Kumar Yadav, both from Bihar. Joginder worked as a domestic help at the couple’s house. He also took care of their dogs. Joginder and his wife lived in the servant quarters of the couple.

Joginder and Ravi murdered the couple and escaped with valuables. In a swift operation, the police managed to arrest Joginder from near Bidadi bypass road. Ravi, who boarded a train, managed to escape.

“Ravi was arrested at Jayna Pir No Tekro in Ahmedabad. After moving to Ahmedabad from Bihar, he changed his name to Ravish Kumar Yadav,” a police officer said.