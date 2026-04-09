BSWML to roll out E3,900-cr plan to tackle garbage woes

BENGALURU: What is touted as a perfect solution for the city’s garbage crisis is likely to be launched soon, as out of the new 33-package garbage tenders that the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) had floated, 23 are finalised and will roll out soon.

The remaining 10 packages are being re-tendered, according to top officials at BSWML. The official said that the total value of the 33-package tenders is around Rs 3,900 crore, where garbage contractors have to look after garbage collection and transportation for seven years.

The new packages, with one for each of the 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru and two packages for bigger constituencies, are seen to put an end to the irregular door-to-door garbage collection, reappearing black spots, illegal garbage collection from bulk-generators, collection of mixed waste, etc., according to BSWML officials.

Speaking to TNIE, a top BSWML official said, “Excluding the outer areas, Bengaluru’s population is 1.2 crore. If we consider that there are four members in each family, there are around 30 lakh households in the city. For every 750 households, we will have an auto fitted with a GPS, with one ton capacity to collect segregated wastes. In total, the city will have 5,000 such autos.”