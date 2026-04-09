Comprehensive plan to address Bannerghatta traffic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh, the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (BSMILE) technical director and senior officials inspected crucial junctions and traffic bottlenecks along Bannerghatta Main Road to devise a comprehensive development plan to address the notorious traffic on the road.

As per BSMILE engineers, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for road stretches from Bannerghatta Main Road to Hosur Road to Koli Farm Junction.

The commissioner directed officials to utilise the Rs 12.50 crore deposited by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to immediately carry out overlay (resurfacing) work on the damaged sections of the road between Kalena Agrahara and Dairy Circle. He also urged BSMILE to expedite the DPR process.

Ramesh said work on the 3.65-km stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Koli Farm is already under way at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore under the CMIDP (Chief Minister’s Institutional Development Programme). “Complete this work immediately under the existing tender while ensuring high quality,” Ramesh told officials.

To alleviate traffic congestion, the commissioner suggested making the Vega City Mall Junction signal-free by constructing an underpass and a flyover. He instructed the department concerned to prepare a DPR and cost estimates for this project.

Inspecting drainage spots in front of the IIMB, Ramesh ordered immediate measures to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater to prevent flooding.