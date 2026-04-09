II PU Exam-1 results to be out at 3pm today

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the II PU Exam-1 results will be declared at 3 pm on Thursday. The board had initially planned to announce the results on April 7, but postponed it due to the model code of conduct for the bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies.

Students can log in to karresults.nic.in and enter their login details to check their results. They can also download provisional marks cards online from the digilocker website. The board will also send the results to students on their registered mobile number through SMS and WhatsApp. The results sheets will be available at students’ respective colleges from 3 pm.

Students who score low marks in Exam-1 can appear for Exam-2, and the highest marks scored in either will be considered. Exam-2 will likely commence from April 25 and end on May 9, and the results will be announced on May 22.

Though the department of school education and literacy reduced the pass marks for each subject from 35 to 30, students still have to score an aggregate percentage of 33, which is 198 out of 600, to pass the exams.

This year, 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges across the state registered for the II PU exams. Of them, 6,46,801 students are fresh candidates, 50,540 are repeaters and 13,022 are private candidates. There are 2,92,645 candidates for the science stream, 2,11,174 for commerce and 1,42,982 for arts.

In 2025, the pass percentage across all the streams for II PU stood at 73.45%, while in 2024, it was 81.15% and in 2023, 74.67%.