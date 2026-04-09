Minor held for stealing gold from granny’s house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A juvenile in conflict with the law has been arrested for stealing gold ornaments from his grandparents’ house in Eerappa Reddy Layout in Banaswadi police station limits. The police have recovered around 35 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from the juvenile.

The minor’s grandfather had filed a complaint stating that 199 gram of gold ornaments that was kept in the cupboard was stolen by his grandson when he and his wife had gone to a hospital.

“During the course of investigation, based on credible information provided by the complainant, it was found that the grandson had previously been involved in a case registered at Lingadahalli police station, and was under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Justice Board in Chikkamagaluru district.

The police then obtained a body warrant and produced the juvenile before the Juvenile Justice Board on April 2, and took him into custody for three days. Upon questioning, the juvenile confessed to having committed the theft and stated that he had sold the stolen gold ornaments at a jewellery shop in Mysuru,” said an officer.

Based on the information provided by the juvenile, the police recovered 35 gram of gold ornaments from the jewellery shop on April 3. The next day, the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Madiwala, and was handed over to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board, Chikkamagaluru district.