Raja Ravi Varma’s signed paintings are rare to surface at auctions today, says great-great-granddaughter Rukmini Varma

Though she has not personally seen this particular art work of Raja Ravi Varma, she says, she was familiar with most of his works since childhood as she reminisces, “My grandmother (Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi), his eldest granddaughter, had many of his originals which were later distributed among her progeny. This particular work was not among them, however, we knew of its existence from images we had of his works.”

Rukmini further points to the artistic strength of the work, drawing attention to the precision and care visible across the canvas. What appears to be a simple moment carries a depth that holds the viewer’s attention. “Artistically speaking, it has, in all of his works, a faultless composition, placement of subject, colour value, perspective and visual satisfaction. An ordinary rural scene, a woman milking a cow and her child waiting for milk nearby, becomes an extraordinary piece of art in the hands of a master artist. Ravi Varma had this gift of turning a mundane act into an extraordinary celebration with his brush,” the 84-year-old artist adds.

Rukmini, who is also the chairperson of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation founded in 2015, highlights the responsibility that comes with inherited legacies, noting that preserving them has become increasingly challenging in the face of modern-day demands. In her view, placing such works with credible institutions, along with sharing the knowledge attached to them, helps ensure that the artist’s legacy continues to be sustained and accessible to art aficionados. Her progeny, Jay Varma, is now carrying the family’s artistic legacy forward. “Families of artists ought to be responsible for the preservation of the legacy left to them, but this is not easy today with the demands of modern living, hence the best method would be to entrust it to notable institutions and supply the information they have to continue the name and work of the artist for not only themselves but for the world,” she says.