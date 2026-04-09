Three from Bengaluru drown in tank in Vijayapura district

VIJAYAPURA: Three people drowned in Bhootnal tank on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Hayat (12), Hyder Pasha (32), and Abdul Quddus (35), all residents of RT Nagar, Bengaluru. According to sources, the victims had come to Vijayapura on a family trip. About 14 people had arrived for the outing.

The police said that the tragedy occurred when the group visited Bhootnal tank. Mohammed Hayat reportedly entered the water and began to drown. In an attempt to rescue the boy, Hyder Pasha and Abdul Quddus also went in, but all three were swept away.

Fire and emergency personnel, along with Adarsh Nagar police, rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Mohammed Hayat and Hyder Pasha were declared dead at the scene, while Abdul Quddus, who was critically ill, succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital for postmortem. Police stated that the bodies will be handed over to the family members after all the formalities are completed.