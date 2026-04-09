Towing resumes in Bengaluru, staff to wear body cameras

BENGALURU: After four years, towing of illegally parked and abandoned vehicles has resumed in the city. To maintain transparency, the traffic police on towing duty have been directed to compulsorily wear body cameras during the operation.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police are currently taking action against four-wheelers in the Wilson Garden and Ashok Nagar traffic police station limits and booking cases. A senior traffic police officer said a fine of Rs 1,500 will be collected for four-wheelers. Of this, Rs 1,000 is charged towards towing and GBA fees, while Rs 500 is imposed as a no-parking penalty. Similarly, for two-wheelers, Rs 1,150 will be collected, including Rs 650 as towing charge.

The towing team includes two police personnel and two to three towing staff. The operations, including supervision and fine collection, are being handled by officers of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank. Before towing, the police will make an announcement over microphone and wait for a few minutes. If there is no response, the vehicle will be towed. The officer will mandatorily wear a body worn camera during the operation.

Another senior traffic police officer said towing operations are being carried out jointly by the Traffic Police and the GBA. Currently, two towing vehicles are operational, and the procurement of additional vehicles is in progress. Vehicles will be procured step by step, and once the process is completed, towing operations will be fully implemented across the city. While the Rs 500 no-parking fine will go to the police department, the towing charges will be paid to the respective corporation.