Bengaluru man run over by pallakki tractor during procession in Hulimavu, dies

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old petrol bunk owner, who was gone to invite a friend for his wedding, and was watching a procession of deities, was run over by a tractor carrying a deity. The mishap occurred in Hulimavu traffic police station limits on Wednesday night. The deceased Akshith Purushotham was a resident of Banashankari. He had gone to his friend’s house in Hulimavu on Wednesday night to invite him for his wedding scheduled on April 29 and 30.

Since there was a ‘Brahma Rathotsava’ in Kodandarama Swamy Temple, his friend insisted that he leaves after watching the ‘Pallakki Utsava’. Akshith stayed back at his friend’s house. Around 5.30am, when Akshith was standing by the roadside watching the ‘pallakki’, a tractor took a turn on Hulimavu Lake Road in Krishna Layout and hit him.

Akshith fell and came under the wheels of the tractor. He was crushed and died en route to hospital. Police seized the tractor and are on the lookout for its driver. “The tractor driver was unable to control the vehicle while taking a turn as the road slopes,” an officer said.