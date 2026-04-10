Doddaballapura II PU student suicide: Lecturer booked for abetment after note alleges harassment

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old II PU student died by suicide at her house in Subhashnagar in Doddaballapura rural police limits on April 4 as she was allegedly harassed and humiliated by her lecturer in front of other students in the college. Doddaballapura rural police, who had registered a case of unnatural death, have now taken up a case of abetment to suicide against the lecturer.

The victim has been identified as S Gowthami, a resident of Subhashnagar in Doddaballapura. Gowthami’s parents, who went to clean her room a few days after her death, found a note in a book on her study table.

In the note, Gowthami accused her lecturer of mentally harassing and humiliating her in front of other students. She held the lecturer responsible for her suicide. Her parents initially believed that their daughter might have taken the extreme step due to depression for which she was under treatment. However, after seeing the note, they approached the police again.