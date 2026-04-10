Heatwave alert for Bengaluru as mercury soars

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru District Disaster Management Authority, working under the District Administration, has issued a heatwave warning and heat stroke-like conditions, following an alert from the India Meteorological Department.
The warning comes amidst the rising city temperature for the last three days, as the maximum temperature was hovering around 35 degrees celsius. Interestingly, the minimum degree celsius in the city was also over 20 degrees.
According to a release, since heatwave stroke is likely to have an adverse effect on the health of the public, the District Disaster Management Authority issued advice to the public to maintain their health. Following the increase in temperature, the DC appealed to the public to check the temperature status from various media and take precautions to beat the heat.
“Drink as much water as possible, even if you are not thirsty. Wear thin, loose cotton clothes. It is good to use white clothes as much as possible. Use protective glasses, hats, shoes or footwear when going out in the sun. It is better to travel long distances at night, and carry water while travelling. If you are working outside, use a hat or umbrella and also use a wet cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs. Use homemade drinks like lassi. Sherbat, lemon water, buttermilk, etc., which will help in re-cooling the body. Keep animals/birds in shade and give them plenty of water to drink,” the Authority advised.
The authority also appealed to give extra attention to pregnant women, newborn babies, senior citizens and young children. “People with health problems, especially those suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure should be more careful. And those working outside between 12 and 3 pm should be more careful and must try to avoid venturing out during this time,” the authority stated through a release.