Heatwave alert for Bengaluru as mercury soars

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru District Disaster Management Authority, working under the District Administration, has issued a heatwave warning and heat stroke-like conditions, following an alert from the India Meteorological Department.

The warning comes amidst the rising city temperature for the last three days, as the maximum temperature was hovering around 35 degrees celsius. Interestingly, the minimum degree celsius in the city was also over 20 degrees.

According to a release, since heatwave stroke is likely to have an adverse effect on the health of the public, the District Disaster Management Authority issued advice to the public to maintain their health. Following the increase in temperature, the DC appealed to the public to check the temperature status from various media and take precautions to beat the heat.