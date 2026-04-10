Tales from Tulu Nadu: Praveen Alva on capturing the Tulu of today in his music

Alva started off as a solo artiste, performing at open mics where he met the rest of the band – bassist Abhilash Shet, drummer Anshuman Upadhyay and guitarist Shashank Kandachar – forming Alva Kuuto in 2022. Alva’s solo work is often more bare and intimate than the band’s rock sound, usually accompanied by the strum of his guitar, like his 2020 single Prarthaney, a prayer to save the earth from environmental destruction. However, the essence of Tulu Nadu’s folk arts informs both the band and Alva’s solo music, especially the songwriting, as he explains, “Folk is a form of storytelling – people talk about the mundane, the heroic acts of an individual, there is one, for example, where a girl who has been bitten by a snake is saying ‘please tell my father I love him’; the whole song is about that. The essence of storytelling in folk arts is beautiful and that’s what we try to bring into our music too.”

To make sure this storytelling translates to audiences that do not understand Tulu, Alva often starts off each song by setting context in English, but most of the work is done by the music itself, says Alva, “We set the context so the song can become the background score for the audience’s imagination. We try not to complicate it too much because it is not necessary to understand the lyrics word by word; we tell our audience to stop understanding and just feel the rhythm. If someone is really interested, they can go home and look up the lyrics.”

At the festival, where 24 artistes across Bengaluru’s indie scene perform one song, Alva is set to perform an unreleased song, Rajana Deverh, which translates to ‘King’s God’. Alva explains, “Whenever a new regime or king takes over, throughout history, and today too, the first thing the king does is establish the King’s God, which the people have to follow too. The song is an exploration of that.”

(Praveen Alva is set to perform at the 24 Songs Festival organised by Blr Groove Co at Sabha, Kamaraj Road, on April 12, 3pm onwards)