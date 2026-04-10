Tejasvi Surya urges Karnataka govt to fix roads along TCS World 10K route in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya has urged the state government to immediately repair the 10-km stretch of roads in CBD areas designated for the TCS World 10K marathon as there are severe infrastructure issues along the route.

In an open letter addressed to the state government, Surya highlighted the poor condition of roads in Central Business District, which hosts the internationally recognised run. The TCS World 10K, one of India’s largest running events, sees participation from nearly 40,000 runners, including elite athletes, senior citizens and the differently abled.

The route passes through prominent stretches such as MG Road, Cubbon Road and areas around Raj Bhavan. Describing his experience after participating in the run earlier, Surya said the route resembled an “obstacle course” rather than a world-class marathon track.

He pointed out that not a single stretch of the 10-km route was free of potholes, leading to several runners stumbling or sustaining injuries such as sprains. He also noted that senior citizens and persons with disabilities faced significant challenges due to uneven roads, broken footpaths and poor maintenance.

Comparing the event with the Mumbai Marathon, Surya said Bengaluru’s roads currently resemble “construction sites - dusty and potholed”. Holding the state leadership accountable, he called for urgent intervention.