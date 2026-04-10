‘Zombie drug’ scare in Bengaluru false, police say viral video not linked to drugs

BENGALURU: A video posted on social media two days ago has gone viral and people feared that ‘zombie drugs’ had made an entry to the city. The North East division police have traced the person who was seen disoriented and standing like a ‘zombie’ in the video, in suspicion that he must be under the influence of xylazine (a veterinary tranquilizer) mixed with other drugs.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh clarified that the person was traced by the police and it was found that he was not under the influence of any drugs. The commissioner has also criticized spreading fake news.

“Authenticity of any video should be verified before uploading on social media. It is inappropriate to make a video and linking it to drugs. The person who first made the video will be identified. Those making such videos and posting them online and those who share them will have to face legal action”. He said those who shared will also have to face the heat as the police will serve them notices.

“The person found in the video was subjected to medical examination. No drugs or intoxicants were found in his blood sample. He is not from Bengaluru and had come from outside. As he was suffering from some illness, he had taken some medicines. Along with the medicines, he had also consumed a small amount of alcohol. Due to the side effects of the medicine and intoxication of alcohol, his body was out of balance and he had behaved strangely. It has nothing to do with drugs,” the commissioner clarified.