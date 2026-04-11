17-year-old student dies by suicide after II PU results

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old II PU student died by suicide on Thursday afternoon, minutes after the PU results were declared. The student, who was in the science stream, is suspected to have failed in three subjects.

The deceased has been identified as Thanushree, a resident of Manorayanapalya. Police said no suicide note was found.

According to police, she had posted a message saying “3:00 clock (fielding set)” on social media shortly before the incident.

A friend who noticed the post grew concerned and asked her to come home. When she did not show up despite saying she would, the friend went to check on her at her residence and found her hanging.

The friend alerted the girl’s father, and together they brought her down and rushed her to Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Family members have alleged the involvement of the girl’s mother in the death. However, police said the role of the mother has not been established and the matter is under investigation. Hebbal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining all angles, including the possibility of foul play.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)