29-year-old held for shooting, posting ‘zombie drug’ video in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old employee of an optical showroom has been arrested by the Bagalur police in connection with the ‘zombie drug’ video.

The person had made the 32-second video on Tuesday morning and posted it in the evening. He posted another video on Friday seeking apologies for making and posting the video without verifying.

Meanwhile, police are serving notices to those who shared and commented on the video asking them to delete them. Actor Duniya Vijay is one of them. Home Minister G Parameshwara and City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh have reiterated that the person in the video was not under the influence of any narcotics.

The accused, identified as Hemanth Kumar, is a resident of Vidyaranyapura. He was arrested on Thursday night. The police have registered an FIR against Hemanth for circulating false information or reports through electronic means (BNS 353) and also under the Information Technology Act.

Hemanth told the police that around 11.30 am on Tuesday, he was going towards Rajanukunte on the Bagalur Main Road when he saw the man motionless and struggling to walk. As he had seen zombie videos on YouTube, he assumed that the person must be under the influence of ‘zombie drug’ and made a video.