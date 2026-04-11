52 of 101 flood-prone locations in Bengaluru yet to be fixed before monsoon

BENGALURU: Of the total 101 flood-prone locations in Bengaluru’s five city corporations, 52 are yet to be tackled. According to information available with TNIE, 49 locations have been made monsoon-ready.

While Bengaluru West City Corporation has the highest number with 48 vulnerable locations, South City Corporation has 24 locations, East City Corporation has 20, North City Corporation has six and Bengaluru Central City Corporation has only three.

With a Rs 1,500-crore State government grant reserved for regular desilting and annual maintenance, work is on to fix 26 vulnerable locations. With help from the World Bank and National Disaster Mitigation Fund, problems in 21 locations of the pending 52 would be addressed, a senior official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Urban Development, Tushar Girinath, who chaired a monsoon-preparedness review meeting on Friday after inspecting the city, directed corporation teams to coordinate with fire teams during emergency situations. He also asked GBA officials to conduct a drone survey before and after dredging of stormwater drains (SWD) in GBA limits and submit a report.

At the meeting chaired by Girinath, it was also decided to speedily execute a skywalk by BMRCL, in coordination with Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) at Silk Board, as these firms will chip in with funds, and GBA will get the project executed.

The ACS concluded the meeting with a direction to appoint nodal officers and a team comprising corporations, Bescom, BWSSB and set up a corporation control room before the onset of the rainy season. They were also directed to prepare a list of SDRF and NDRF officers, set up control rooms at the sub-division level and keep all equipment required for the rainy season ready.