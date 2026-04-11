Drunk-driving cases up in Bengaluru; cops intensify checks in accident hotspots

BENGALURU: With around 9,794 drunk-driving (DD) cases booked in the first quarter of this year which is much more compared to the last two years, the city traffic police have changed their approached to tackle the menace. They are now focusing on carrying out drunk-and-drive checks in areas that report more number of night-time accidents.

Senior police officers attached to the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), including the DCPs, analysed the number of accidents in each traffic police station in the city during night. Traffic police stations with more accidents at night were asked to check for drunk driving all through the week and the remaining traffic stations have been asked to stick to the previous four days of checking, from Thursday to Sunday.

Sahil Bagla, DCP (Traffic East), said that the number of drunk-driving cases are increasing as the traffic police are focusing to avoid accidents and to bring orderliness.

“Main reason is to reduce the number of accidents. We have made a list of traffic police stations where the number of accidents are high. In such traffic police stations, drunk-driving checks will be done on all days of the week.

In the East traffic division, in four stations, the number of accidents are high and DD checks are being done on all seven days of the week, while it is only from Thursday to Sunday in the remaining police stations,” the DCP added.

Gopal M Byakod, DCP (Traffic South) said that the increase in DD cases are due to more enforcement. “Earlier all traffic police stations were doing DD checks during the weekend. Based on the data of late night accidents, we are insisting on DD checks. Traffic police stations connecting the city’s outskirts are the ones where DD checks are made every day,” the DCP added.