Jokes A-Part: Quadrant comedian Navin Kumar bring 'Quadrant Life Crisis' show to Bengaluru

He has adapted his classic white board for the stage too, swapping it with a power point presentation instead. A solo show in London late last year and getting the opportunity to see comedians at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival in between his own sets there, inspired him to experiment. “In my London show, it felt like the audience was expecting to see my signature quadrants so that’s when I started thinking about how I can integrate them into my regular standup. In Edinburgh, I saw people really breaking the conventional standup format, especially Lou Wall’s show where she incorporated both presentations and musical theatre elements. It helped me think out of the box,” he reveals.

Having been a standup comedian doing the open mic and comedy club circuit since 2015, Kumar was initially resistant to the idea of making the comedy reels that have given him the following he has now. “I was into more traditional comedy and was a comedy purist. But over the last year and a half, I’ve really opened up my idea of what it is to be a comedian, I look at it more holistically now. The idea is to entertain people while fulfilling yourself creatively, so whatever ways I can do it, I’m going to keep doing it,” he says, adding that his life has changed since his reels gained popularity. “Ultimately, what any comedian wants is to get more people to experience their show live,” he signs off.

(Quadrant Life Crisis is set to take place at The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala, at 6pm on April 12. Tickets on bookmyshow.com at ₹399)