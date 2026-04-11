Peenya flyover closed for four days in Bengaluru for final load testing

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have temporarily restricted movement of all types of vehicles on Peenya Elevated Flyover (Dr Sri Shivakumar Swamiji flyover) from 5 am on April 13 to 11 am on April 17 to ensure the structural integrity of the structure as final load testing will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India.

The cable repair work on the flyover on National Highway-4, under Peenya Traffic Police station limits, has been completed. Based on a request from NHAI, traffic movement has been temporarily restricted.

No entry

Under the no-entry restrictions, vehicles are not allowed from Kennametal Widia Upper Ramp to SRS Down Ramp and from CMTI Junction to Parle-G Toll via the flyover.

Alternative routes

Nelamangala to Bengaluru Divert at Kennametal Widia via NH-4 (below flyover) and service road and take 8th Mile-Dasarahalli- Jalahalli Cross-Peenya Police Station Junction-SRS Junction-Goraguntepalya.

CMTI to Nelamangala

Via NH-4 (below flyover) and service road to SRS Junction-Peenya Police Station Junction-Jalahalli Cross-Dasarahalli-8th Mile-Parle G Toll.