Surprise raids on highway dhabas in Bengaluru; Rs 1.45 lakh fine imposed over food quality, hygiene

BENGALURU: Following complaints about poor food quality and unhygienic conditions at highway dhabas, food safety officials from the Health Department conducted surprise inspections across multiple highway stretches on Friday.

During the drive, 41 dhabas were inspected, 16 food samples were collected for laboratory testing, and Rs 1.45 lakh in penalties were imposed on violators.

On the Nelamangala–Tumakuru road, officials inspected eight dhabas, collected four samples and imposed a penalty of Rs 30,000. On the Nelamangala–Kunigal stretch, nine dhabas were checked, four samples were collected, and fines amounting to Rs 85,000 were levied.

Similarly, on the Tumakuru–Chitradurga highway, eight dhabas were inspected, four samples were collected, and Rs 30,000 was imposed as a penalty. On the Chitradurga–Davanagere stretch, eight dhabas were checked and one sample was collected.

Between Davanagere and Haveri, officials inspected another eight dhabas and collected three samples for testing.

Officials said the drive was conducted in response to public complaints and to ensure food safety and hygiene along major highways.