Bengaluru man arrested over death of five cows

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old man who had set fire to a heap of garbage on Shampura Main Road that led to the death of five cows has been arrested by the DJ Halli police.

The accused, M Mahamad Imran, living in the neighbourhood, told the police that he set fire to the garbage to scare away street dogs on Tuesday. But the fire spread rapidly to plywood shop and a nearby cattle shed, where five cows were charred to death.

A few houses were damaged and a goods vehicle and four two-wheelers were also burnt. Initially suspected as an accidental fire, the CCTV footage had captured the deliberate act behind the incident. The total loss caused is estimated at Rs 15.20 lakh.

“Even though there was no intention, it comes under negligent act. He is a wanderer and stays alone as his wife has left him. ” said an officer.

The cattle owner, Srinivas, had lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.