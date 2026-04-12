Bengaluru residents protest brutality on community dogs at DRDO

“I heard DRDO officials were threatened with transfers and were told not to speak about it. I’m not sure where the dogs are. I have been told that they have shifted them to some other campus. If so, then let them show the photographs of dogs”, she said.

The residents said that they intervened a truck on March 5 by 11am and found three dogs with their legs and mouths tied up, stuffed in double-layered plastic bags and gunny sacks. They rescued the three dogs and alleged that 20 community dogs were missing.

“The dogs were living peacefully. Following the incident, the BBMP has lodged an FIR at the Mahadevapura Police Station, and the matter is currently being heard before the High Court, with the next hearing to take place on April 16,” said Prapthi Mahendranath, one of the protesters.

The protestors demanded strict enforcement of Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, institutional collaboration with citizen groups and experts, adoption of humane, science-based and long-term solutions.