Govt teachers miffed at GBA’s ‘unclear’ order

BENGALURU: Even as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday issued an order exempting teachers of government schools and PU College lecturers assigned for 2027 Census work, but the latter say they have not received any communication about it.

Ningegowda, the president of Karnataka State PU College Lecturers Association, said, “We have not received any communication about any such decision. We are assigned more tasks with no leaves left for us.

Some staff from schools and colleges are attending training for the Census work. In addition to this, lecturers are already burdened with academic work. We have revaluation of exam papers starting soon.

Currently, we are assigned exam duty for the National Institute of Open Schooling. We have written again to the GBA Commissioner, requesting him to assign Census duty to teachers in their respective wards, or where their schools are located.

However, we haven’t received any response. We plan to protest on Monday at the GBA Office if the commissioner doesn’t respond to our requests.”

On Friday, the GBA issued an order in which it stated that officers/staff of Group-B and Group-C of the department of school education and literacy have been assigned the work of 2027 Census.