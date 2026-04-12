Parishrama PU College shines as four students excel in PUC 2026, Likith NR ranks fourth in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In what can be called the team work of teachers and students, four students from Parishrama PU College have scored highest marks in Second PU Exam-1.

Likith NR stood fourth in the state by scoring 595 marks in Science and 99.1%. He said, “I studied 16 to 17 hours because I am a NEET aspirant. The syllabus here is an integrated one which includes the PU and NEET exam syllabus. Despite his busy schedule, Pradeep Eshwar, founder of Parishrama NEET Academy, and Chikkaballapur MLA, teaches us biology. These classes are popularly known as ‘Biology Brahma.’ I have been able to score 99 marks in Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, 100 in physics and Sanskrit and 98 in English.”

Likith is aiming for AIR 1 in NEET this year and he hopes to fulfill his parents’ dream also.

Meanwhile, Harshitha DM scored 587 marks out of 600 and dedicated her success to teachers. She said, “It is more about learning concepts than learning by heart definitions and formulae. The curriculum is designed in a way that after every chapter, we have home work sessions.

There are two parts in these sessions, including Acharya Abhyasa and Vidhyarthi Abhyasa. In Acharya Abhyasa, teachers will teach us by solving those questions where as in Vidhyarthi Abhyasa, students will learn by solving questions.”