Sexual assault on SSLC girl: Bengaluru Cops nab teacher in hiding

CHITRADURGA: Finally, the district police were successful in arresting the teacher who was accused in the POCSO case which occurred at Bangarakkanahatti village of Challakere taluk.

The government school teacher in Bangardevarahatti in Challakere taluk, H O Rajanna, who is facing allegations of sexually assaulting the SSLC girl student, had consumed poison and was admitted to the Challakere taluk hospital for treatment and went absconding. Later, various theories of him getting treatment at Davanagere in Manipal spread like wildfire. However, the police traced his whereabouts and arrested him from his hide out.

The victim, now studying at the Bapuji Girls’ High School in Challakere, was studying at the government school where Rajanna was a Mathematics teacher. It was also alleged that Rajanna had taken the victim to Talaku and some other places in Challakere city and forcibly assaulted her.

Rajanna had also warned her not to disclose their relationship to anyone.

The school teacher became suspicious when the girl was tested and found to be pregnant. She informed her parents about the ordeal, who in turn informed the Chitradurga District Child Protection Unit, which lodged a complaint at Talaku police station.

Speaking to TNSE, DySP Satyanarayana Rao said, “We arrested Rajanna from his hide out in Challakere taluk. Based on the technical support we made the arrests and will produce him before the court.” On the absconding doctor, the DySP said the search is on.