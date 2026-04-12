Youth Congress worker killed in Karnataka's Dharwad

The case has taken a dramatic turn following serious allegations by Youth Congress leader Abdul Desai. Desai has alleged that Mohammad Shah, another member of the Youth Congress, might be responsible for the murder, allegedly with the involvement of leaders from within the party. The statement has fuelled speculation that internal rivalry or political differences may have led to the killing.

Police have taken the allegations seriously and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. A special team has been formed, and investigations are being carried out from multiple angles. Meanwhile, tight security has been provided at Hashmi Nagar and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shahsikumar said the investigation is being expedited using CCTV footage and eyewitness statements. The culprits would be arrested at the earliest, he said. Going by the initial evidence, it appears to be a preplanned incident, but the police would conduct a comprehensive probe into it, he added.