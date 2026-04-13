Asha Bhosle: Notes of goodbye to the queen of melody

Shankar Mahadevan, music composer/singer

A very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for Indian music. I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha tai is no more. I’m not able to express my sorrow and what I’m feeling right now as a musician, as Didi’s worshipper, or as a very, very close family friend. And looking up to her like Ma Saraswati, I’m sure that every single Indian is just heartbroken. But Didi and her music will never ever perish from the face of the earth till human beings exist. Because her contribution is, you know, something you cannot describe in words. She is somebody who’s going to live forever, going to be there on our phones, on television, on every single medium where music plays. She’s going to be there with us, with her amazing voice, you know, resounding all over the planet. Let’s all pray that she’s in a better place, that she keeps blessing us and sending us her positive, enthusiastic energy that she used to always share with us, and that she keeps her hand over our head and blesses us. We’ll miss you, Didi.