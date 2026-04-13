Asha Bhosle: Notes of goodbye to the queen of melody

A quiet Sunday afternoon turned heavy, as if music had come to an abrupt halt. Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer whose career spanned nearly eight decades, passed away, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She had crooned over 12,000 songs in as many as 20 languages for leading actresses, including Helen, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, and Urmila Matondkar. Known for her infectious energy and peppy repertoire, she is the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Over the course of her illustrious journey, she lent her voice to an extraordinary range of songs that defined generations, from the playful charm of Aaiye Meherabaan to the bold intensity of Dum Maro Dum and the timeless elegance of In Ankhon Ki Masti. She was nominated for two Grammy Awards and received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000), India’s highest recognition in the arts, as well as the country’s second-highest civilian honour.
Ilaiyaraaja, music composer
I can never forget the amount of love, affection, and respect she had for me. She was a lovable sister and someone who I will never forget. Her talent was limitless and her voice was unique. Every time she visited Chennai, even if it was for an interview, she would meet me. I can never forget the love she showered, nor can I forget her voice.
L Subramaniam, renowned violinist
I am shocked! Asha ji was one of the most important and versatile performers who will always be remembered in Indian cinema. She had such power and creativity in her voice. The whole family — Lata ji and Asha ji were a gift to Bollywood. I had the opportunity to meet Asha ji a couple of times; once during a festival in Hampi, where Asha ji was supposed to sing and leave immediately, but the programme started late, which upset her. In addition, someone corrected her because she spoke in Tamil; it was around the time when Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were in conflict over water issues. But when she started singing, the whole mood changed. She had it in her to take the audience into her palm at any moment. She definitely had an unforgettable personality. The loss is irreplaceable. She was one of the greatest legends who dominated Indian cinema and had so much influence through her singing. We will miss her.
Anuradha Sriram, playback singer
Asha ji redefined playback singing. She was a pioneer of creativity even before the current independent music wave brought out the creative aspect of musicians in multiple genres. Growing up, I was a fan of her Marathi Natya Sangeet, and was also a regular listener of her ghazals. The way she brought her own style into every song that she sang, elevated the tracks and stood as examples of her experimental nature. A lot of my songs are a conglomeration of my understanding of her aesthetics. The masculine vocal layer, in ‘Nilavai Kondu Va’, was me being inspired by her, as was ‘Nalam Nalamariya Aaval’, which was inspired by her ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’. She was the reason I created Chennai Girl. The way she dresses herself with her pearls, and how she carried herself was inspiring.
Mahesh Kale, playback singer and vocalist
There are a few people whom you place on such a pedestal that they become immortal. Asha tai was one such person. I addressed her as ‘Atya,’ as she is my Guruji’s sister. I’ve seen her visit his home in the ‘90s for rakhi; later, we crossed paths again when she was a guest judge on a reality show I was judging. I got to experience the human behind the legend, and she was incredibly endearing. The hallmark of a true legend is their ability to put you at such disarming ease that you begin to forget who they really are. Asha tai had that rare quality...along with an infectious enthusiasm and a deep love for cooking. She even invited me over, saying, “If you like to eat, I love to cook.” She would say, “If you come to Dubai, visit my restaurant [Asha's].” She also mentioned that she would love to hear me sing someday. And as I was leaving, she said, “Come home, I’ll cook for you, I’ll feed you... and then you can sing for me.” Unfortunately, that never happened.
Geeta Chandran, Bharatanatyam dancer and vocalist
As a teenager in the ‘70s, Asha Bhosle’s voice seemed to mirror all my adolescent feelings. Always pushing the envelope to new frontiers and trying amazing things with her voice, she was my absolute idol! What amazing control and perfect Urdu delivery she had in Umrao Jaan. If Lata ji was known for Pakeezah, Asha ji was the voice of Umrao. And who can forget her lilting, naughty cabarets for Helen’s dances — That is another visual memory for me. What a huge loss to our nation her passing is!
Aruna Sairam, renowned Carnatic vocalist
A singer sings a song, but Asha Bhosle ji lived it. In those fleeting four or five minutes, she didn’t merely render music — she unfolded an entire life, a complete journey. Every shade of emotion found its place: the ecstasy, the longing, the mischief, the tenderness, the playfulness, the quiet ache, the soaring joy. She made us feel it all…she made us live it. Such artistes are not born often. They arrive once in an era — and in their presence, they create an era. My deepest salutations to the ‘mahaan kalakar’ Asha Bhosle ji.
Shankar Mahadevan, music composer/singer
A very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for Indian music. I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha tai is no more. I’m not able to express my sorrow and what I’m feeling right now as a musician, as Didi’s worshipper, or as a very, very close family friend. And looking up to her like Ma Saraswati, I’m sure that every single Indian is just heartbroken. But Didi and her music will never ever perish from the face of the earth till human beings exist. Because her contribution is, you know, something you cannot describe in words. She is somebody who’s going to live forever, going to be there on our phones, on television, on every single medium where music plays. She’s going to be there with us, with her amazing voice, you know, resounding all over the planet. Let’s all pray that she’s in a better place, that she keeps blessing us and sending us her positive, enthusiastic energy that she used to always share with us, and that she keeps her hand over our head and blesses us. We’ll miss you, Didi.
Raghava Dwarki, director-writer
After her debut in Kannada with the historical film Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna (1967), with her sisters Asha and Usha Mangeshkar, it took her almost 37 years to make a comeback to the industry. She returned with my film Mathe Mungaru (2010), singing Helade Kaarana. Asha ji was unsure when we approached her and cited a language barrier. Later, we requested her to at least listen to the composition. For nearly three months, she would call regularly, listen to the rehearsal track and share her thoughts, though she remained hesitant. Eventually, she agreed and we travelled to Mumbai for the recording. During the session, she found a few Kannada words difficult and some were rewritten on the spot to make things easier for her.
Shruti Haasan, actor-singer
Asha ji was one of the most iconic and influential voices and a huge inspiration for generations! I count myself to be very blessed to have been in her presence growing up and to see her work and create her magic. She will always be greatly celebrated for her immense contribution to music.
Muzaffar Ali, director
It’s a huge loss for me. Asha ji was the voice of Umrao and she became Umrao Jaan for the film. It was not an ordinary film and she knew we had to work collectively to go the extra mile. She wanted me to read Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s novel Umrao Jaan Ada to her. You could say I was her Urdu teacher for the film. Singers like Asha ji were already adept in Urdu, having worked with great composers and lyricists like Naushad Ali, Majrooh Sultanpuri, and Sahir Ludhianvi. I just had to teach her the spirit of Lucknow. She was a different kind of artist who was always seeking newness, especially coming from the world of Bollywood, which often bound them in sameness. For this film, she sang on one note lower than her usual to add more depth to her voice.
Sri Krishna, singer
It's really sad. I remember a lot of songs and ghazals that are sung by her, especially in Bollywood. Of course, she sang beautiful songs in Telugu and Tamil for Ilaiyaraaja garu. We all know that throughout her life she went through lot of hurdles but she succeeded in her singing, balanced her professional life, and inspired us a lot. There is one ghazal called Roodad E Mohabbat sung by Asha ji and I love that one. A lot of people like film songs sung by her but I love ghazal songs that she sang.
Vijay Prakash, singer
Asha Bhosle ji was a university of music for generations of artistes. Her voice effortlessly spanned classical, semi-classical, ghazals and cabaret, redefining versatility in Indian music. She broke every conventional path with courage and remained timeless, working across generations, from SD Burman to AR Rahman. Her recent performance in Dubai reflected her passion and devotion to music. I feel grateful to have met her in person; those memories will stay forever. Her music will live on forever. I was introduced to Asha ji for the first time at my guru Suresh Wadkar ji’s house as a talent from Mysuru. She spoke to me and said that she had also sung in the South and emphasised the importance of practising music every day.
Giridhar Udupa, ghatam artiste
Asha Bhosle ji was not just a singer, but a universe of expression. As a musician, I have drawn immense inspiration from her ability to transcend genres with such ease and soul. Being a Carnatic classical musician, I deeply connect with the energy and spontaneity she brought to her live performances. There was always a sense of freedom and joy in her singing. One of my personal favourites is ‘Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye’ from Taal, which beautifully reflects her versatility and timeless charm. Her music will continue to guide and inspire generations.
Sunitha Upadrashta, singer
A couple of voices are immortal and this is one of those. She was the queen of expression. When I sang Egiripothe Entha Baguntundi, there were only two names that came into my mind — Asha ji and S Janaki garu. She is an institution, a university; if any playback singer wants to learn or know certain qualities, especially the throw, expression, and dynamics, they should listen to Asha ji’s songs. Her voice is like honey. She is unique, versatile, and mischievous. She is the best example of female playback singing in the history of Indian cinema.
Nagendra Prasad, lyricist
Among Indian singers, very few retained a youthful quality in their voice over the years. Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were in that rare category, where age did not reflect in their singing. One only wishes there were more songs in Kannada from both the sisters. Asha Bhosle’s Kannada journey was brief, but it stands out for the people she worked with; there was a long gap in between, but we will always remember her for the way she returned after decades for a single song, Helade Kaarana from the film Mate Mungaru (2010).