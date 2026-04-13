Bengaluru college seniors held for kidnapping junior, demanding Rs 50,000 ransom

BENGALURU: Four students of a well-known management studies college were arrested by Madiwala police for allegedly kidnapping their junior for ransom. The victim was rescued within five hours and all the accused were arrested.

After being detained, the accused told police the victim had borrowed money and since he was delaying repayment, they took him away in a car. But the victim denied these claims and told police he had not taken any money from any of the accused.

The victim, identified as Rishabh Mohanty (19), is a first-year degree student and native of Odisha. All the four accused -- Shaurya from Kerala, Syed Bilal from Jayanagar, Nikunj from Bihar and Adita Roxie from Maharashtra -- are his seniors. Of the four, three accused and the victim stay in the same hostel in BTM Layout 1st Stage.

After Rishabh was kidnapped, one of his friends called 112 and shared registration details of the car in which he was kidnapped. Police also obtained mobile phone details of the victim and accused, and tracked them through the tower location. The victim was rescued from a house in Jayanagar.

“The police control room received the call around 9.20pm Saturday from one of the friends of the victim. After abducting Rishabh, they demanded a ransom of Rs 50,000 to release him. They also threatened to kill the victim if the money was not arranged immediately. The victim called his friend and asked him to arrange money. The accused did not hurt the victim,” said an officer.

The accused had confined the victim in a house in Jayanagar, and reportedly threatened him at knife-point. They made Rishabh call his friends to arrange the money.