Bengaluru gets scrubdown, looks to go up Swachh ladder

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which ended up as the fifth dirtiest city in the previous Swachh Survekshan survey, is undertaking massive clean-up drives across the five city corporations, hoping to improve its ranking at least this year.

Teams of workers are diligently cleaning up flyovers, stormwater drains, underpasses, major junctions and beautifying black spots, among others.

However, solid waste management (SWM) experts point out that these frantic cleanups would not fetch more marks in the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Speaking to TNIE, SWM expert V Ram Prasad, who has worked with the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for previous surveys and with other cities, including Srinagar and Ranchi, on pro bono basis said, “The survey has been happening for the past ten years, and still officials are not clear how the ranking is given.”

Comparing the survey to a board exam, Prasad said, “Officials are not aware of the distribution of marks -- a total of 12,500 marks. There is a detailed bifurcation of 10,500 marks.

While sections like visible cleanliness, solid waste management, advocacy for Swachhta, carry 1,500 marks each, ecosystem strengthening, access to sanitation, citizen feedback and grievance redressal, segregation, collection and transportation of waste, and used water management carry 1,000 marks each. The previous year’s ranking should be used as a marks card to improve the areas where the city scored low.”

Clearing up black spots, plogging and other activities will help address the issue temporarily, but will not help improve ranking. The cleanups shouldn’t be restricted to days before the assessment but be a regular exercise. We should address the root cause,” he said.