Over 1,000 unsold flats cost BDA Rs 22–25L a month on maintenance

BENGALURU: Over 1,000 one-BHK flats constructed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) remain unsold, leading to a maintenance expenditure of Rs 25 lakh each month.

In response to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Suresh Kumar S, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that 1,026 flats built for economically weaker sections are yet to be sold. Of these, around 470 units are located in the Aluru Housing Project.

The government said the unsold flats have resulted in an unrealised revenue of about Rs 65 crore, and an additional interest loss of Rs 50 lakh at 7.5% has been incurred.

Despite the unsold inventory, the government has maintained that there is demand for BDA housing complexes and that the flats are being offered at affordable prices. The BDA is spending Rs 25 lakh each month on maintenance of these flats, including electricity charges, lift upkeep, waste disposal, and other related expenses.

Addressing concerns about construction quality, the government stated that BDA engineers are in regular coordination with Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), and complaints are being addressed promptly. It also maintained that the construction quality of its housing projects is of a high standard.

While BDA officials told TNIE that BDA has identified the issue of unsold inventory and taken on priority to clear it by December 2026. BDA has undertaken awareness program to promote their flats.

BDA officials also said that there has been a boost in the number of flats booked in the month of February where 198 flats were booked compared to 34 flats in January. While offering clarity over the maintenance cost, BDA said that until any property is handed over to Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) the authority is still the caretaker of the property.