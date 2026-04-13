Warm days ahead for Bengaluru, no rain relief

BENGALURU: The city continued to remain warm, with maximum temperatures hovering around 35°C and minimum temperatures near 24°C. This weather will continue over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather officials said no significant rainfall is expected in Bengaluru or across most parts of Karnataka for the next two or three days. The prevailing easterly and southeasterly winds are contributing to the warm conditions, bringing in heat along with moderate humidity.

“Bengaluru will remain largely dry for the next three days. While there may be some cloud formation, especially during the morning hours, it is unlikely to result in rainfall,” said N Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of Meteorological Centre, IMD, Bengaluru.

The absence of rain has been attributed to an anti-cyclonic system over land at an altitude of around 3km. “This system suppresses cloud development and prevents convection, which is essential for rainfall. As a result, rain-bearing clouds are not forming,” he explained.

Across Karnataka, temperatures are rising, particularly in northern districts such as Kalaburagi, where mercury levels are nearing 40°C. However, officials clarified that this is typical for the season. “The temperature spike is normal for this time of year and does not indicate any abnormal weather pattern,” he added.

Coastal Karnataka is expected to experience more discomfort due to higher humidity levels. Meteorologists said humidity could exceed 50 per cent during the day, which could rise to 70-80 per cent in the evenings, leading to “hot and humid” conditions. An advisory has been issued for coastal regions for the next three days. While most parts of the state will remain dry, isolated light rainfall may occur in parts of the Western Ghats. Karnataka is likely to experience continued warm and stable conditions.