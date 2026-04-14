Bengalureans across the city celebrate regional New Year festivities in shared spirit

Unlike many, Vishu is my favourite festival because of a lot of factors. One is Vishu crackers – we start bursting it a week before, and then the day before and after, we go searching for anything that hasn’t been burst and light them. Another reason is the money – in North Kerala, it’s not coins – they give a lot of money, and we travel to every relative’s house to collect it. So it’s also about meeting everyone after a long time. We had a big konna tree [golden shower tree, often associated with Vishu, the flowers are placed alongside for Kani] right in front of my house, and that’s something I really miss now, celebrating in Bengaluru. We also miss foods like unniyappam, kareppam and different payasams. Here, we make them, but it’s not the same. We can’t even burst crackers like before or meet all relatives because of traffic, so celebrations are smaller. One major thing I miss now during Vishu is something called undalinga – a harder, smaller version of unniyappam. And unlike the southern part of Kerala, we include chicken fry and fish fry, which we really cherish and relish with sadhya.